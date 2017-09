ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHPeople are seen at the blast scene afetr explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said the death toll in twin bomb attacks on an activists’ rally in the capital Ankara had risen to 97.

Health Minister Mehmet Muezzinoglu earlier told a news conference that 86 people had been killed and 186 wounded, 28 of whom were in intensive care.