FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Kurdish party says 128 people killed in Turkish bomb attack
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Pro-Kurdish party says 128 people killed in Turkish bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Twin bombings in the Turkish capital Ankara killed 128 people, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said on Sunday, adding that it had been able to identify all but eight of the bodies from Saturday’s attack.

The prime minister’s office said late on Saturday that 95 people had died in the suspected suicide bombings. It said in a further statement on Sunday morning that 160 people were still being treated in hospitals, 65 of them in intensive care. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.