Turkish court orders Facebook to block pages insulting Mohammad - media
January 26, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish court orders Facebook to block pages insulting Mohammad - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered Facebook to block a number of pages deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, threatening to stop access to the whole social networking site if it does not comply, local media reported.

The order made by the court on Sunday followed a request by a prosecutor, state broadcaster TRT reported. No one from Facebook was immediately available for comment.

It was the latest move to crack down on material seen as offending religious sensibilities in the largely Muslim nation, where the government of President Tayyip Erdogan is seen pursuing an Islamist-leaning agenda.

Earlier this month, prosecutors launched an inquiry into a newspaper which reprinted parts of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in the wake of an attack by Islamic militants on its offices in Paris. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Daren Butler and Andrew Heavens)

