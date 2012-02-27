Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 27

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7670 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, little changed from 1.7672 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.18 percent on Friday, up from a previous close at 9 percent.

The Istanbul stock index closed 0.12 percent higher at 59,737.53 points, underperforming a rise of 0.76 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday as high oil prices raised concerns about global growth, while signs of fresh steps from the Group of 20 major economies to contain the euro zone debt crisis underpinned the euro. Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday due to supply concerns as tensions over Iran’s disputed nuclear programme worsened, while the rise in oil weakened the outlook for industrial metal demand and pushed copper futures lower.

HSBC

Lender HSBC Turkey General Manager Martin Spurling says the bank aims to become the biggest global bank in Turkey and for this reason the issue of bank purchases is always on its agenda, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

FENERBAHCE

Bookbuilding for the soccer club’s issue of a 100 million Turkish lira ($57 million), two-year bond will be held on Feb 29-March 2, the company said.

ISBANK

Bookbuilding for the bank’s 600 million lira, 378-day bond will be on Feb. 29-March 2.

ARAB TOURISM ORGANISATION

The head of the organisation says it will invest $300 million in Turkey by the end of 2012, raising the number of its hotels to 20, Dunya newspaper reported.

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

President Abdullah Gul to chair a meeting of the National Security Council, which gathers once every two months.

