Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 29

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7523 against the dollar at 0635 GMT, firming from 1.7585 late on Tuesday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.23 percent on Tuesday, down from a previous close at 9.34 percent, as the dip in oil prices calmed inflation fears.

The Istanbul stock index rose 2.0 percent to 59,978 points, outperforming a 1 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks hit a seven-month high while the euro and commodity currencies held their ground on Wednesday on hopes a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank will help further temper market tension and underpin risk appetite. Profit taking capped copper but oil recovered after posting the sharpest drop in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, while a weaker dollar supported precious metals.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release trade data for January (0800 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the January deficit was forecast to be 6.3 billion lira.

FRENCH COURT RULING

France’s highest legal authority ruled on Tuesday that a new law that would have made it illegal to deny the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks nearly a century ago was unconstitutional, a move quickly welcomed by Turkey.

TURKMENISTAN VISIT

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov will hold a joint news conference with President Abdullah Gul and the two countries will sign agreements.

IRAN TALKS

Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday talks between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany over Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme may resume in April.

ISBANK

The lender’s management board mandated its headquarters to issue up to $1.5 billion worth of bonds with a maximum maturity of 10 years.

F-35 JET FIGHTER

Decisions by international partners to scale back their orders for Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter reflect economic pressures in those countries, not a diminished commitment to the programme, the top U.S. Air Force general said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)