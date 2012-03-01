Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 1

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7475 against the dollar at 0638 GMT, slightly down from 1.7460 late on Wednesday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 9.13 percent on Wednesday, down from a previous close at 9.23 percent, as the dip in oil prices calmed inflation fears.

The Istanbul stock index rose 1.24 percent to 60,721 points, outperforming a 0.97 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke put the brakes on a recent rally by curbing optimism about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, but without signalling any further monetary easing to stimulate growth.

Chinese official and private-sector factory data also reminded investors of the fragile state of the global economy, while suggesting Beijing could avoid a hard landing.

FEBRUARY EXPORTS

The Turkish Exporters Assembly will announce data for February exports.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data for February.

PMI INDEX

The PMI index for February will be announced (0800).

GOLD IMPORTS

Gold imports data for February to be annnounced by the Istanbul Gold Exchange.

AFM

Turkish movie chain said it completed the sale of a 49.43 percent stake to Mars Sinema for $49 million.

($1 = 1.7662 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)