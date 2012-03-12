Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 12

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7895 against the dollar at 0642 GMT, weakening slightly from 1.7855 late on Friday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 9.18 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.15 percent. Turkish bond yields dipped on Tuesday with the benchmark yield declining as low as 9.10 percent as weak January industrial output data supported the case for further central bank easing.

The main stock index closed 0.66 percent down at 59,280.43 points, underperforming the MSCI emerging markets index which was up 0.79 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations for more easing ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, while uncertainty over Chinese growth also weighed on sentiment.

The dollar hovered around three-week highs against a basket of major currencies on Monday, but slipped against the yen to 82.15 yen, after touching a near 11-month high of 82.64 yen on Friday. The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.3094, after hitting a four-week low of $1.3085.

JANUARY CURRENT ACCOUNT

Turkish central bank will announce January current account data. Turkey’s current account deficit is seen at $5.55 billion in January, according to a Reuters poll of 16 economists.(0800 GMT)

ADP WINS TAV STAKE

French airports operator Aeroports de Paris has emerged victorious in a bidding war for Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, agreeing to pay $874 million for a 38 percent stake in the company, sources familiar with the transaction said.

KILER GYO

Kiler GYO, a Turkish real estate investment trust, may issue a sukuk over $100 million in the fourth quarter, Dunya newspaper reported citing parent Kiler Holding chief executive Yunus Nacar.

TRIAL OF JOURNALISTS

Hearing scheduled in the trial of journalists accused of involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

