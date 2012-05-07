Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 7

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.7675 against the dollar at 0519 GMT, weakening from 1.7581 late on Friday.

Two-year bond yields closed at 9.44 percent from a previous close at 9.33 percent following the additional tightening decision of the central bank.

The main stock index closed 0.46 percent down at 59,015 points, outperforming a decline of 0.94 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets from oil to shares slumped on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity policies seen widely by markets as vital to resolving the bloc’s debt crisis.

Much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday added to concerns as it raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects of growth in the world’s largest economy.

TAYYIP ERDOGAN

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian refugees on Sunday that victory for the rebels in their country was not far off and President Bashar al-Assad was “losing blood” by the day.

OTOKAR

Turkish carmaker said it signed a preliminary deal to make Cobra armed vehicles in Kazakhstan for the Kazakh armed forces.

(Writing by Seda Sezer)