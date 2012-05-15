Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 15

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8086 against the dollar at 0618 GMT, little changed from 1.8082 late on Monday, after hitting its lowest since April 11 at 1.8120.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond closed at 9.56 percent, slightly up from a previous close at 9.52 percent.

Turkey’s main stock index closed 1.73 percent down at 57,853 points, almost in line with a 1.92 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares and commodities fell again on Tuesday as investors sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling fears of Greece’s exit from the euro and threatening to undo progress made so far to solve Europe’s debt crisis.

The euro slipped to a four-month low of $1.2815 and the risk-sensitive Australian dollar hit a five-month low of $0.9945. The U.S. dollar and the yen, perceived as safe haven currencies for their relative stability, stayed well bid, with the dollar index measured against major currencies scaling a four-month peak of 80.739.

FEBRUARY UNEMPLOYMENT

Turkish Statistics Institute will announce three month average jobless rate, for the Jan-Feb-March period. The unemployment rate had risen to 10.2 percent in the prior period.

APRIL GOVERNMENT BUDGET BALANCE

Finance Ministry will announce the budget numbers. March budget deficit was 5.5 billion lira.

ISBANK

Turkish lender Isbank plans to issue lira bonds worth up to 550 million lira ($303.78 million), with an option to raise the amount to 700 million lira depending on demand, Isbank said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

MIGROS TURK

Turkish supermarket chain said sale of its unit Tansas to a group is out of question, Migros said in a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

DOGAN ENERJI

Dogan Enerji, the energy unit of Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding, agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in oil retailer Full, Dogan Holding said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

TURKIYE FINANS

Turkish Islamic bank Turkiye Finans secured a $350 million murabaha loan, and plans to issue $300 million sukuk at the end of the year, general manager Derya Gurerk said late on Monday.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. ($1 = 1.8105 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)