Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 16

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8225 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.8142 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014 closed at 9.60 percent on Tuesday, up from a previous close of 9.56 percent.

After closing at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday, Turkey’s main stock index fell another 0.69 percent to 57,453.05 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell and the dollar rose broadly on Wednesday after efforts to form a new government in Greece collapsed, fuelling fears that a second election in June could precipitate Athens’ exit from the euro zone and deepen the bloc’s debt crisis. Investors continued to reduce positions in riskier assets, leading to a fall of more than $1 in oil prices and a drop to a 4-month low for spot gold, while lifting the dollar which tends to be seen as safe haven in times of heightened uncertainty.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release April consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).

GE TURKEY

General Electric has decided to produce medical devices, aircraft engines and locomotives in Turkey, newspapers reported on Wednesday, quoting Industry Minister Nihat Ergun. The company will announce the decision officially in June.

Ergun also said GE will establish a research and development centre in Turkey.

ALARKO IN KAZAKHSTAN

Alarko Holding unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi says it has secured contract work in a road project in Kazakhstan worth $80.9 million.

MIGROS

The retailer will release its first-quarter results.

(Writing by Daren Butler)