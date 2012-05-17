FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 17
May 17, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8161 against the dollar at 0524 GMT, slightly weakening from 1.8142 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014 closed at 9.60 percent, up from a previous close of 9.56 percent.

After closing at a 3-1/2 month low on Monday, Turkey’s main stock index fell another 0.69 percent to 57,453.05 points, underperforming a 0.32 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares on Thursday recovered a bit of the ground lost in the previous day’s sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent on short covering, after sliding more than 3 percent - its biggest one-day drop in six months - on Wednesday.

TAV HAVALIMANLARI

The sale of 38 percent stake in airports operator TAV to France’s Aeroports de Paris was completed, TAV shareholder Akfen and TAV said.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey’s national carrier Turkish Airlines is in talks with Poland’s flag carrier LOT to buy a 50 percent stake, Milliyet newspaper reported citing Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

