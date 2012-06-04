Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 4

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8605 against the dollar at 0509 GMT, slightly weakening from 1.8598 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.35 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.45 percent.

The main stock index closed 0.85 percent up at 55,568 points, largely outperforming a decrease of 1.2 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares dived on Monday, pushing the broad Tokyo market to a 28-year low, on fears of a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China.

Tokyo’s Topix index lost as much as 2.4 percent to 693.26, a level not seen since late 1983, according to Reuters data, while the Nikkei average of major stocks tumbled 2 percent.

INFLATION DATA

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for May. The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for month-on-month inflation to be 0.40 percent for consumer prices and 0.33 percent for producer prices. (0700 GMT)

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Friday it had withdrawn from talks for a possible partnership talks with Poland’s LOT. Last month, Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Temel Kotil had confirmed talks were underway.

FENERBAHCE

Dutch international Dirk Kuyt has agreed a move from Liverpool to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the English Premier League club said on Sunday.

