Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 6

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8401 against the dollar at 0424 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8473 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.20 percent from a previous close at 9.25 percent. Traders said more favourable inflation outlook boosted the bond market.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 0.1 percent up at 55,799 points in thin trade, underperforming a 0.80 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as concerns that Europe’s financial strains could intensify following a warning from Spain that it was being shut out of credit markets fuelled hopes that policy makers will unveil fresh monetary stimulus measures.

Data showing Australian economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent in the first quarter lifted the Australian dollar 1 percent to $0.9840 and pushed shares there up 0.3 percent from negative territory.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ON THE MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA AND EURASIA

The World Economic Forum on Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia convenes in Istanbul, bringing together many regional political and economy leaders.

FRIENDS OF SYRIA

Foreign ministers of core members from the Friends of Syria nations expected to hold meeting.

CELEBI

Çelebi Ground Handling said it has made an offer to buy the Spanish firm of Newco Airport Services unit, which runs ground handling services at Barcelona, Santiago, Oviedo and Vigo airports.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)