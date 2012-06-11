Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 11

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8110 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, firming from 1.8275 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, closed at 9.14 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.13 percent.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 1.07 percent up at 57,300 points, outperforming a 1 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares, commodities and the battered euro jumped on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to shore up its struggling banks, relieving markets that had feared a fiscal collapse in the country.

The relief may be short lived though, as investors look forward to a Greek national election on June 17 that could put Athens on a path out of the bloc and precipitate a deeper crisis over the future of the euro. �

CURRENT-ACCOUNT DEFICIT

The central bank is due to release current accout data for April at 0700 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a deficit of $4.847 billion for the month.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines is studying a possible purchase of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus or Boeing, its chief executive said.

KOC HOLDING

Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding Chairman Mustafa Koc said they plan to invest in oil exploration and building a power plant in Northern Iraq, Yeni Safak reported him as saying.

AUTOMOTIVE EXPORTS

Turkey’s automotive sector sold $5.4 billion worth of goods overseas in the first four months of the year, a rise of 1 percent over the same period a year ago, Hurriyet reported on Sunday, citing a report by the Automotive Manufacterers’ Association.

RETAIL MARKET

Retailers target 7 billion lira ($3.84 billion) in sales during the 21-day Istanbul Shopping Fest, which began at the weekend, Hurriyet newspaper said on Sunday.

GAS PRODUCTION

Turkey targets annual production of 1 billion cubic metres of synthetic natural gas (SNG) derived from coal, which it will add to the national gas network to heat homes, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz was quoted as saying by Star newspaper on Sunday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.8238 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Anand Basu)