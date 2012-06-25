Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 25

ISTANBUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8210 against the dollar at 0532 GMT, weakening from 1.8151 late on Friday when it came under pressure from news that Syria had shot down one of its military reconnaissance jets.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was at 8.80 percent on Friday, after falling to 8.78, its lowest since October 2011, on expectations that the central bank will ease its monetary stance.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 0.02 percent up at 60,451 points, outperforming a 1.65 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe’s intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but commodities steadied after a pummelling last week.

The euro also fell, despite moves late last week to ease funding strains on the euro zone banking system, as markets remained unconvinced that a European Union summit on June 28-29 will make substantial progress towards resolving the crisis.

SYRIA DOWNS TURKISH JET

Turkey accused Syria on Sunday of shooting down a military reconnaissance jet in international airspace without warning and called a NATO meeting to discuss a response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a cabinet meeting where the downing of the Turkish jet was likely to feature prominently (0900 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES

The national carrier may be a potential bidder for Aer Lingus, just days after rival Irish airline Ryanair made a surprise buyout bid, according to a report in the Sunday Business Post.

FOREIGN VISITORS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals data for May (0800 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The Central Bank will release manufacturing confidence data for June (1130 GMT).

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The Central Bank will release capacity utilisation data for June (1130 GMT).

