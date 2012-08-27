Turkey - Factors to Watch on Aug 27

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.7980 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, little changed from 1.7975 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond was flat at 7.70 percent on Friday.

Istanbul’s main share index dipped 0.64 percent to close at 65,654.31 points on Friday, still outperforming a 0.84 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh report of a potential framework for the European Central Bank’s new bond buying scheme, as well as hopes of a strong easing from the Federal Reserve. Growing hopes for more accommodative monetary stance around the world helped gold break a key resistance last week, which had held for months. Spot gold hit a fresh 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 an ounce on Monday.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan was set to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0900 GMT).

C.BANK GOVERNOR

Turkey’s central bank governor said on Saturday economic data showed a slight slowdown in the economy since July and that downside risks to Turkey’s medium-term growth forecast of 4 percent had increased.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release capacity utilisation data for August (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute was scheduled to release manufacturing confidence data for August (1130 GMT).

ISBANK

The bank’s General Manager Adnan Bali said it aims loan growth of 15-17 percent and deposits growth of 10-12 percent in the remainder of the year.

TAV AIRPORTS

The airports operator said it will invest around $65 million in the renewal of the runway at Tbilisi International Airport, with the new runway scheduled to be completed within two years.

