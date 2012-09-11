Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 11

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8020 against the dollar at 0555 GMT, easing from 1.7985 late on Monday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.33 percent, its lowest level since January 2011 and compared with a previous close at 7.35 percent.

The main share index rose 0.27 percent up at 68,121.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell as investors repositioned before a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone’s bailout funds, which could remove one risk for Europe, and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely expected monetary easing.

U.S. crude eased, while spot gold rose.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank is due to release its current-account balance for July.

SABANCI HOLDING

Chairwoman Guler Sabanci said a friendly solution is possible with French retailer Carrefour over their joint venture CarrefourSA, according to Milliyet newspaper.

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury said late on Monday that Turkey’s cash surplus was 12.55 billion lira in August, bringing the deficit to 9.6 billion lira in the first eight months of 2012.

GOZDE GIRISM, MAKINA TAKIM

The Capital Markets Board approved private-equity firm Gozde Girisim’s application to pay 1.15 lira per share in a share call for Makina Takim after Gozde Girisim bought 30.59 percent of the manufacturer for 15.3 million lira in May, according to a filing with the bourse.

AKFEN HOLDING

Akfen signed an agreement to sell 40 percent of its unit Karasular Enerji for 22.58 million euro to Germany’s Aquila HydropowerInvest, according to a stock-exchange filing late on Monday.

RAIL TENDER

The government will announce the bids to build the Ankara train station for a new high-speed railway.

