Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 14
#Credit Markets
September 14, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7935 against the dollar at 0525 GMT, firming from 1.8096 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.37 percent, up from a previous close at 7.33 percent. Since late August it has fallen around 60 basis points to a 20-month low on expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the central bank.

The main share index closed down 1.31 percent at 67,290 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets from Asian shares to commodities rallied while the dollar slipped further on Friday as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy.

The Fed’s move supported the risk-positive momentum at work since the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme to get borrowing costs down for struggling euro zone members was approved by Germany’s constitutional court.

GARANTI

Turkish lender Garanti said on Thursday that it planned to issue bonds of different maturities up to 6.1 billion lira ($3.37 billion).

