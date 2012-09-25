Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 25

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7979 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, virtually unchanged from 1.7982 late on Monday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.54 percent, up from Friday’s 7.47 percent close.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 1.0 percent at 67,207 points, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday after Germany’s business confidence fell in September for a fifth consecutive month and Caterpillar Inc, the world’s largest earth moving equipment maker, cut its earnings forecast, underscoring worries about slowing global growth. Uncertainty about the bailout prospects for Greece and Spain, as the euro zone’s three-year-long debt crisis rumbles on, also weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will issue a new benchmark 2-year fixed-coupon bond maturing on Sept. 24, 2014 and tap a 12-month zero coupon bill maturing on Sept. 11, 2013.

FOREIGN VISITOR ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals data for August (0800 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The Central Bank will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18 (1100 GMT).

PARK ELEKTRIK

The power producer and miner said it had applied to the EPDK energy markets watchdog to obtain a licence for natural gas combined cycle power station projects in northwestern Turkey’s Edirne and Ceyhan in the south of the country.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).

AKBANK

The lender will hold a news conference to disclose details of a cooperation agreement which it has reached with the Bank of China (1530 GMT).

