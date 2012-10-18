Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 18

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8009 against the dollar at 0515 GMT, little changed from 1.8004 late on Wednesday.

Turkey’s main share index closed up 0.58 percent at 70,686 points on Wednesday, after hitting its highest level since November 2010 in intraday trade.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.32 percent, after falling as far as 7.29 percent, from a previous close at 7.44 percent. It fell around 10 basis points on Tuesday after a successful treasury debt auction.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares struck a seven-month high on Thursday as a slew of Chinese data pointed to stabilisation in the world’s second largest economy, and positive U.S. housing data helped ease worries about a sharper slowdown in global growth. The brighter tone for risk assets weighed on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, the dollar and the yen.

C.BANK MEETING

The central bank’s monetary policy committee will hold its monthly meeting and announced its decision on interest rates. (1100 GMT). The bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate to support a slowing economy but may take steps to control loan growth as inflation concerns resurface.

HURRIYET SELLS PROPERTY TO FEZA

Newspaper publisher Hurriyet Gazetecilik said it sold a property in Istanbul’s Esenler district to rival Zaman newspaper owner Feza Gazetecilik for 50 million lira ($28 million).

SYRIA TENSIONS

Turkey’s armed forces fired back over the border into Syria on Wednesday after a mortar shell shot from Syria landed just inside Turkey’s Hatay border province, the provincial governor’s office said. Nobody was killed or wounded by the mortar shell, the statement said.

ISBANK BOND ISSUE

Lender Isbank’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond has attracted bids of near $11 billion, banking sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

HALKBANK

The state-owned lender said on Wednesday it planned to sell most of a 20.8 percent stake in a secondary public offering to foreign institutional investors.

TUPRAS

Turkey’s sole oil refiner has mandated Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of meetings with international investors ahead of a planned dollar-denominated eurobond issue, bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.

FINANSBANK

The Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece said on Wednesday it had mandated four international banks for the planned issuance of a dollar-denominated bond worth up to $750 million.

