Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 19

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7968 against the dollar at 0520 GMT, little changed from 1.7965 late on Thursday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.36 percent, slightly up from Wednesday’s close at 7.32 percent.

Turkey’s main share index closed 0.47 percent down at 70,355 points, underperforming a 0.13 percent rise in the emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Friday as markets consolidated gains from a three-day rally, while the euro remained underpinned after European Union leaders took a big step towards deeper integration with a deal to set up a single banking supervisor.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5 percent, having risen 1 percent to reach a seven-month high on Thursday, its biggest daily gain in three weeks. The index looked set for a weekly gain of 1.4 percent, the most since mid-September.

TURKCELL Q3 RESULTS

Turkey’s largest mobile phone operator Turkcell’s third-quarter net profit rose 6.3 percent to 570.8 million lira ($317.67 million) due to rising net finance income and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

TRAKYA CAM

Turkish glassmaker Trakya Cam said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with glass packaging producer Hindusthan National Glass (HNG) about joint ownership and operation of HNG’s float glass business in India to enter the Indian market.

ARCELIK

India’s Voltas, the country’s leading residential air-conditioner maker and a Tata Group company, plans to launch its own refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens after forming a joint venture with Turkish white goods maker Arcelik for technology transfer, product development and manufacturing, India’s Economic Times reported.

ISBANK BOND ISSUE

Lender Isbank’s sold $1 billion of subordinated notes in a 10-year dollar-denominated bond issue at a yield of 6 percent, the bank said.

