Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 23

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7937 against the dollar at 0551 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7951 late on Monday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.18 percent, down from Friday’s 7.28 percent.

The main share index rose 0.63 percent at 71,219.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched down on caution over the region’s new corporate reporting season, after global shares faltered overnight on weak earning reports and outlook.

The dollar rose to its highest level in more than three months against the yen, while the euro steadied. U.S. crude rose.

ANADOLU HAYAT EMEKLILIK

The insurer said in a statement to the bourse late on Monday that HSBC Insurance Holdings Ltd., with which it has an agency agreement, may open talks with another company to sell new products in Turkey.

YAPI KREDI

The lender said late on Monday it planned to issue foreign-exchange or lira-denominated bonds or debt instruments worth up to $1.5 billion with a maturity of 10 years.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier has reached agreement with the Defence Ministry on carrying troops to airports around the country, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

MIGROS

The supermarket’s owner, BC Partners, has started talks with German retailer Real on selling its stake, Haber Turk newspaper said.

TOURISM

The Tourism Ministry is expected to release the number of foreign arrivals in September.

CAPACITY USAGE

The central bank will release the capacity utilisation rate for September.

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank releases the manufacturing confidence index for October.

DEBT STOCK

The Treasury said late on Monday the central government’s debt stock in September reached 530.47 billion lira.

