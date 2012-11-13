FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 13
November 13, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8033 against the dollar at 0616 GMT, easing slightly from 1.7987 late on Monday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed 0.65 percent down at 71,357 points, underperforming a 0.16 percent fall in the global emerging markets index. The fall was led by a sell-off in banking shares which dipped 1.7 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.38 percent, after hitting an all-time low of 6.30 percent. On Friday it closed at 6.56 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and commodities pulled back on Tuesday on uncertainty over the U.S. fiscal row and the euro zone debt crisis, where global lenders held back from giving further aid to debt-stricken Greece.

The euro dropped 0.2 percent to a two-month low of $1.2676 , which hoisted the dollar index to a two-month high of 81.20.

TEKNOSA

The consumer electronics retailer revised its year-end revenue and net profit expectations upwards after reporting a 54 percent rise in its third quarter net profit.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The national carrier will hold a news conference. (1030)

TESCO KIPA

The Turkey unit of the world’s No.3 retailer Tesco will have a news conference. (1000)

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)

