Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 21

ISTANBUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7975 against the dollar at 0603 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.7966 late on Tuesday.
The yield on two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.30 percent, up from Monday’s close of 6.29 percent, having earlier hit 6.19 percent, its lowest ever level.
Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.04 percent at 70,636 points, underperforming a rise of 0.15 percent in the global emerging markets index.
Asian shares eased on Wednesday as investors refocused on the euro zone debt crisis after European officials failed to reach a deal on a bailout for Greece, while Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke highlighted the dangers of a U.S. fiscal crisis.
MOODY‘S
Moody’s kept Turkey one notch below investment grade in an annual review on Tuesday saying its external imbalances left it vulnerable to shocks, disappointing investors who had hoped it might get its second investment grade rating of the month.
Moody’s holds a conference in Istanbul on Wednesday.
Some directors on the International Monetary Fund’s executive board on Tuesday recommended that Turkey return to a positive real interest rate to target inflation.
Turkey’s largest mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Tuesday it had placed a non-binding preliminary bid to buy Cosmote Bulgaria Mobile, Globul, Bulgaria’s second-biggest mobile operator.
