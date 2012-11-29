UPDATE 1-Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 29

(Adds central bank report)

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7898 against the dollar at 0615 GMT, slightly stronger from 1.7925 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.08 percent on Wednesday, a tick higher than Tuesday’s close at 6.05 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.04 percent at 71,974 points, outperforming a 0.63 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. and European stocks rebounded to post gains while the euro pared losses on Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks.

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, an a Ohio Republican, said he is willing to put revenues on the table if accompanied by spending cuts. But he repeated his opposition to raising income tax rates.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkish central bank to announce Financial Stability Report. (1000)

YAPI KREDI

The initial price target for Turkish lender Yapi Kredi’s 10-year subordinated bond issue of up to $1.5 billion is 5.875 percent, bankers said on Wednesday.

TESCO KIPA

Tesco Kipa, the Turkish unit of the world’s No.3 retailer Tesco, said preliminary talks to buy a stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida still continues, denying new reports saying talks failed.

