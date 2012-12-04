Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 4

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7873 against the dollar at 0603 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.7855 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.82 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest ever at 5.76 percent. It closed at 5.93 percent on Friday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 1.7 percent at an all-time high of 74,298.91 points after Monday’s inflation data. It outperformed a 0.01 percent fall in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday after a plunge in U.S. manufacturing activity hit American stocks and the dollar, while the euro hovered near a six-week high on optimism over Greece’s plan to buy back debt.

The losses in Asian stock markets were suggestive of some caution after gains in the past few weeks, with some of the negative bias seeping over from weakness in the American economy and continued gridlock in the U.S. Congress over proposals to avert a fiscal cliff - $600 billion worth of tax increases and spending cuts that will be automatically triggered in early 2013.

IRAN GAS

Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran despite the prospect of tighter U.S. sanctions, Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said, indicating the measures are not likely to have much impact on the countries’ gold-for-gas trade.

SYRIA

Russia and Turkey agreed to differ on Monday on strategies to end Syria’s civil war, highlighting how distant the prospects of a negotiated solution to the 20-month-old conflict are.

C.BANK ON INFLATION

The central bank was expected to issue its regular monthly statement on price developments after Monday’s announcement of November inflation data (0800 GMT).

REAL EFFECTIVE EXCHANGE RATE (REER)

The central bank will release the data on real exchange rate for November on Dec. 4 at 1230 GMT.

VERBUND

Germany’s largest power group E.ON has agreed to buy Verbund’s stake in Turkey’s Enerjisa in exchange for German hydropower capacities, Verbund said late on Monday.

INTERRAO

State-controlled Russian energy group InterRao expects to complete the purchase of a power station in Turkey this year, the company said on Monday during a visit to Ankara by President Vladimir Putin.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey’s Ziraat Bank said late on Monday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue dollar or forex denominated bonds of varying maturities worth up to $2.25 billion.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Seda Sezer)