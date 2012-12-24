Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 24

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was little changed at 1.7956 against the dollar at 0605 GMT, from 1.7963 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.02 percent from Thursday’s close at 6.01 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.17 percent at 76,684 points, outperforming a fall of 1.05 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade on Monday from a slump late last week, with prices capped by nervousness about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis.

European shares will likely be subdued, with financial spreadbetters predicting London’s FTSE 100 and Paris’s CAC-40 to open steady to 0.1 percent higher.

NATO MISSILES

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Patriot missiles being sent by NATO members to bolster Turkey’s defences against a possible missile attack from Syria will be deployed near the southeastern cities of Adana, Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI

Turkish banking watchdog BDDK approved a banking licence application by the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd..

ANADOLU EFES

The Turkish brewer said it agreed to end its partnership with Heineken in Kazakhstan and Serbia.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom signed a three-year loan agreement worth 130 million euro ($171.27 million) with Export Development Canada, the bank said in a statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

