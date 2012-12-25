Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 25

ISTANBUL, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was unchanged at 1.7975 against the dollar at 0659 GMT, from 1.7975 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond closed at 6.06 percent, slightly up from Friday’s close at 6.02 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.82 percent at 77,314 points, on the back of a 1 percent rise in banking shares and outstripping a rise of 0.08 percent in the global emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen tumbled on Monday in an otherwise quiet day as a continued deadlock in U.S. budget talks left an undercurrent of uncertainty in markets ahead of the Christmas break.

Volume was light going into the holiday, with many traders already out on vacation. The U.S. stock and bond markets closed early, while a number of global markets, including those in Germany and Italy, were closed.

CENTRAL BANK

Central bank to hold a news conference to announce its 2013 monetary policy. (0800 GMT)

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The central bank will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting (1230 GMT).

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

The Tourism Ministry was scheduled to released data on the number of foreign arrivals in November (0900 GMT).

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank to release capacity utilisation data for December (1230 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank to release manufacturing confidence index data for December (1230 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7790 Turkish liras) ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer)