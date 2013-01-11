Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 11

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7695 against the dollar at 0645 GMT, little changed from 1.7711 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond, closed at 5.97 percent, up from Wednesday’s close at 5.89 percent.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.38 percent at 80,837 points, after earlier hitting a fresh record high of 81,505.03 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and Brent crude futures fell on Friday as a pick-up in Chinese inflation prompted profit-taking, although an improving outlook for global economies curbed losses, while the yen slid on renewed expectations for bold monetary easing in Japan.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will release current account data for November. In a Reuters poll, the deficit was forecast to be $4.8 billion.

CINER, TIANCHEN

The Ciner Group conglomerate will sign a $1.35 billion deal on Friday with China Tianchen Engineering Corporation to build the world’s biggest soda ash facility in Turkey (0800 GMT). Energy Minister Taner Yildiz is scheduled to attend the signing ceremony.

FORD OTOSAN

The car maker will hold its annual assessment meeting (0830 GMT).

