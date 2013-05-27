FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 27
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 1.8465 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, little changed from 1.8479 late on Friday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 5.28 percent on Friday. The main share index dipped 0.35 percent to 91,027.46.

TURKCELL

The Capital Markets Board said late on Friday it may appoint enough members to the board of Turkcell so that a quorom can be formed in the event the mobile-phone operator does not call a shareholder meeting within 30 days.

Separately, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) late on Friday seized 10 more companies belonging to Cukurova, Turkcell’s Turkish stakeholder, including satellite TV provider Digiturk.

KARSAN

The carmaker will produce an electric car with state support for research and development, Zaman newspaper reported.

AKSIGORTA

The insurer said in a filing to the stock exchange late on Friday it would sell the building that houses its headquarters in the central Istanbul district of Beyoglu for $72 million.

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. equities ended off their lows on Friday and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields steadied near 2 percent, suggesting to investors the dollar will resume its rally against the Japanese yen. Commodity markets were subdued with British and U.S. financial markets closed on Monday for public holidays.

CAPACITY USAGE

The Central Bank will release data on capacity utilisation in May. It stood at 73.6 percent in April.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)

