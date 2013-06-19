Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 19

ISTANBUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was flat at 1.8851 against the dollar by 0447 GMT from 1.8853 earlier.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 6.81 percent from 6.21 percent late on Monday in thin volumes.
The Istanbul stock index fell 1.53 percent to 77,739.61 points, underperforming a 0.47 percent drop on the MSCI broad emerging market benchmark index.
Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday, thanks to a positive lead from Wall Street plus a softer yen, outperforming the rest of Asia which anxiously seeks clarity on the Federal Reserve’s next policy step.
Turkish car maker will hold a news conference. (1000)
Islamic bank Albaraka to hold a news conference. (1100)
