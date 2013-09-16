Turkey - Factors to Watch on Sept 16

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira firmed to 2.0080 against the dollar by 0534 GMT from 2.0301 late on Friday.

The yield on the 10-year bond was at 9.79 percent on Friday, little changed from Thursday’s close.

The main share index fell 1.5 percent to 71,635 points, after five consecutive day of gains, underperforming the broader emerging market index, which fell 0.43 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar slid while bonds and shares rallied in Asia on Monday after news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to head the Federal Reserve promised to prolong the lifetime of super-easy money.

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The statistics institute was scheduled to release unemployment data for June (0700 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

Finance Ministry will release budget data for July and August (0800 GMT).

KOC AND DOGAN

Shares in family-run conglomerates Dogan Holding and Koc Holding tumbled on Friday after a lawyer accused two of Turkey’s corporate dynasties of backing the 1997 military overthrow of its first Islamist-led government.

TURKCELL

The Capital Markets Board said it appointed two board members for Turkcell proposed by shareholder Sonera Holding.

