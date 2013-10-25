Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 25

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira weakened to 1.9812 against the dollar by 0540 GMT from 1.9768 late on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.42 percent to 78,856 points on Thursday. The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.57 percent on Thursday from 8.38 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar stayed near a two-year low against the euro due to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its monetary stimulus well into 2014. But worries over tighter cash markets in China led to a lopsided rally in Asian markets.

Gold was steady, while U.S. crude prices rose slightly, moving away from a 3-1/2 month low in the previous session.

CAPACITY USAGE

The central bank is due to release the capacity utilisation rate for production in October.

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The index measuring manufacturers’ confidence in the economy in October will be released by the central bank.

GARANTI

The lender posted an 11 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit late on Thursday as higher interest rates hemmed in loan growth.

TURKCELL

Turkey’s largest mobile-phone operator posted net income of 699 million lira on sales of 2.98 billion lira in the third quarter, according to an income statement late on Thursday.

