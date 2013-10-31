Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 31

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira weakened to 1.9980 against the dollar by 0635 GMT from 1.9875 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.76 percent lower at 79,565.18 points on Wednesday, having reached its highest level in almost 6 weeks earlier in the session.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 8.65 percent from 8.60 percent at Tuesday’s early close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets suffered a glancing blow on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy outlook was deemed less dovish than some had wagered on, lifting both bond yields and the dollar. The damage was mostly superficial with MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off just 0.3 percent. Shares in Shanghai lost 0.7 percent while Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.4 percent.

INFLATION REPORT

The central bank will release its latest quarterly inflation report (0800 GMT).

TRADE BALANCE

The statistics institute will announce trade data for September (0800 GMT).

TOURISM REVENUES

The statistics institute will release third-quarter tourism revenues (0800 GMT).

C.BANK MINUTES

The central bank to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting (1200 GMT).

BORROWING PROGRAMME

The treasury to announce its borrowing programme for the November-January period (1500 GMT).

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker posted a net profit of 80.6 million lira ($40.4 million) in the third quarter, down 45 percent from a year earlier and sharply below a poll forecast of 160.8 million lira.

HALKBANK

The lender posted a net profit of 581.8 million lira ($292 million) for the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 516 million lira.

