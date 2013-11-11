Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 11

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira firmed to 2.0400 to the dollar by 0635 GMT, having tumbled to 2.0480 on Friday on a surprise surge in U.S. jobs data for October that raised expectations the Federal Reserve could soon begin scaling back its stimulus, drying up cheap funds to emerging markets.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.09 percent on Friday, from 8.85 percent late on Thursday.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.5 percent at 73,918 points on Friday, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.8 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell to a four-week low on Monday as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs growth heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus by year-end, boosting the dollar against the euro, yen and emerging currencies. Adding to that concern, China’s annual inflation climbed to an eight-month high in October, fuelling market worries about policy tightening as factory output and investment data pointed to signs of stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy.

TAV AIRPORTS

Airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said its third quarter net profit rose 161 percent to 268.57 million lira ($131.7 million), boosted by rising passenger numbers.

DOGAN YAYIN

The media group said it posted a loss of 74.33 million lira in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 12.42 million in the same period a year earlier.

AVEA

The mobile phone company will hold a news conference on its nine-month results (0830 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)