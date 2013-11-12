Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 12

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was little changed in early Tuesday trade at 2.0450, after its late Monday level of 2.0460 to the dollar , still near nine-week lows of 2.0480 it touched late on Friday.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.23 percent amid low volumes due to a holiday in the United States.

The main Istanbul share index fell 2.41 percent to 72,139.95 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which fell 0.33 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday after a three-day run of losses, with investors turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party policy meeting for clues to its economic agenda for the next decade.

The dollar rallied to a seven-week high against the yen, extending gains after a surprise rise in U.S. October jobs growth on Friday, which has raised the prospect of the Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus drive sooner than thought. The greenback also kept pressure on emerging Asian currencies.

ING BANK

ING Bank Turkey office said it mandated its headquarters to seek strategic options regarding the sale of ING Asset Management’s Turkish business.

ERDEMIR

Turkish steelmaker Erdemir posted a 47 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 223.6 million lira ($110 million).

DOGAN HOLDING

Conglomerate Dogan Holding’s financial results showed it had a net loss of 13.7 million lira in the third quarter.

SABANCI HOLDING

Conglomerate Sabanci Holding said its third-quarter net profit rose only 0.3 percent to 480.6 million lira.

KOC HOLDING

Turkey’s biggest conglomerate Koc Holding posted a 76 percent rise in third quarter net profit on the year to 1.2 billion lira ($588.52 million).

TOFAS

Carmaker Tofas posted a 6.42 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 104.3 million lira.

PEGASUS

Discount carrier Pegasus posted a 27 percent fall in its third quarter net profit to 114.7 million lira.

SISECAM

Glassmaker Sisecam’s profit rose to 99.6 million lira in the third quarter from 71.3 million lira a year ago.

