Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 28

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was steady at 2.0230 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, compared with 2.0227 late on Wednesday.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.43 percent on Wednesday from 9.37 percent at Tuesday’s close.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed down 0.88 percent at 74,896 points on Wednesday, underperforming the emerging market index, which rose 0.24 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were in a buoyant mood, with Japanese stocks charging towards a 5-1/2 year peak on Thursday after the yen fell sharply on the back of relatively positive U.S. economic data, while two major regional currencies slumped. 

TURKCELL

Mobile phone company Turkcell has taken to a South African court its $4.2 billion lawsuit against rival MTN Group, alleging it was the victim of corruption and bribery that caused it to lose a contract in Iran.

PUBLIC BANKS

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said in order to encourage investments, public banks should offer lower interest rates and should not seek astronomical profits in a speech he made at the 150th anniversary of Turkey’s biggest public bank, Ziraat.

WORLD EXPO 2020

The Aegean city Izmir lost out in its bid to host the 2020 World Expo, with Dubai making the successful bid on Wednesday in a vote by members of the world fair body.

CREDIT CARDS

Turkey’s banking watchdog will put into effect before year-end measures to curb consumers’ use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly instalments, the latest attempt by authorities to reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign capital.

