Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 2

ISTANBUL, Dec 2(Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was steady at 2.0206 against the dollar at 0634 GMT, compared with 2.0215 late on Friday.

Istanbul’s main stock index rose 1.57 percent to 75,748.27 points in a technical rebound on Friday after it lost 2.9 percent over the previous three days.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond rose slightly to 9.41 percent on Friday from 9.38 percent at Thursday’s close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged lower and the dollar gave up some of its recent gains on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. data this week but took heart from a decent reading on China manufacturing. China’s factory activity maintained steady growth momentum in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of expansion eased slightly from October, the HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed.

IRAQI OIL EXPORTS

Oil exports from anywhere in Iraq to Turkey need the central government’s approval, Baghdad and Ankara said on Sunday after a bi-lateral meeting aimed at diffusing a row over energy exports from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz will attend the third Kurdistan-Iraq oil and gas conference in Arbil, northern Iraq on Monday.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose 0.34 percent month-on-month in November, while wholesale prices rose 1.68 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said.

PMI DATA

The HSBC Turkey November purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing will be released (0800 GMT).

EXPORTERS’ DATA

The TIM Exporters’ Assembly will announce exports data for November.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0900 GMT).

TREASURY AUCTION

The treasury will tap a five-year, fixed-coupon bond and a seven-year floating rate note (FRN).

TREASURY BORROWING

Turkey’s Treasury said on Friday it planned to borrow 8 billion lira ($3.97 billion) from domestic markets in December against debt redemptions of 11.9 billion lira.

TURKCELL, MTN

Turkcell’s $4.2 billion lawsuit against South African rival MTN Group is unlikely to be heard in a Johannesburg court before early 2015, MTN’s chief executive said on Friday.

AVIVASA

British insurer Aviva Plc and Turkey’s Sabanci Holding have mandated Citigroup and HSBC to sell between 20 and 25 percent of Turkish life and pensions joint venture Avivasa Emeklilik & Hayat Sigorta in an initial public offering, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

