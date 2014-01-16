Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 16

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira weakened to 2.1941 against the dollar by 0620 GMT from 2.1880 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul index closed up 0.09 percent at 68,134.63 points on Wednesday but underperformed the main global emerging markets index.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond TR270923TA=IS inched up to 10.18 percent from 10.05 percent late on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen on Thursday, as a set of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped offset concerns of a U.S. slowdown following December’s disappointing payroll numbers. Japan’s Nikkei benchmark .N225 advanced 0.5 percent in relatively active trade after logging its best one-day rise in four months.

HSYK DRAFT LAW

Talks over the HSYK bill to continue in the justice commission. Main opposition party CHP is expected to announce decision on whether to support a constitutional change for the HSYK.

