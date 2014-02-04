Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 4

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira weakened to 2.2800 against the dollar by 0632 GMT, from 2.2680 late on Monday. It hit a record low of 2.39 on Monday last week before the central bank announced an emergency policy meeting where it raised key rates sharply.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 10.24 percent on Monday from 10.34 percent late on Friday.

The main Istanbul stock index closed down 0.3 percent at 61,675 points, taking its cue from a near 1 percent fall in the main global emerging market index following weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares stumbled on Tuesday though the dollar regained firmer footing, after disappointing data cast doubt on the strength of the U.S. economy and gave investors little reason to hope for stability in emerging markets after their recent rout. U.S. oil edged up slightly to $96.62 a barrel, after plunging $1.09 on Monday, as the weaker-than-expected U.S. factory data fanned fears about demand in the world’s largest economy. March Brent crude firmed slightly to $106.04 a barrel after two straight sessions of losses.

COMPANY RESULTS

Automaker Tofas and telecoms company Turk Telekom are expected to announce their 2013 results.

INFLATION

The Turkish central bank will announce its report on monthly inflation data (0800 GMT).

REAL EXCHANGE RATE

The central bank will announce the real effective exchange rate of the lira for January (1230 GMT).

TURKISH BANKS

Turkey’s sharp interest rate hike will squeeze the profitability of its banking sector through higher funding costs and worsen the quality of bank assets, ratings agency Moody’s said on Monday.

CORRUPTION PROBE Turkey is launching a criminal investigation into an alleged “parallel state” backed by a U.S.-based cleric and accused by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan of orchestrating a corruption scandal to unseat him, senior Turkish officials said.

CYPRUS SHIP

Cyprus will complain to the United Nations, it said on Monday, after the Turkish navy expelled a ship looking for gas in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)