Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 27
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.2335 at 0549 GMT, little changed from 2.2345 late on Friday.

The main share index edged down 0.1 percent to 79,417.13 points on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended spot trade at 8.85 percent on Friday and was at 8.84 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities rose on MOnday, taking heart from upbear U.S. economic data and slightly better-than-expected health checks on euro zone banks, which helped revive investors’ appetite.

MACRO DATA

Turkish central bank to announce real sector confidence index and capacity utilisation for October.

