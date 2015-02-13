Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 13

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira firmed to 2.4655 against the dollar by 0630 GMT from 2.4735 on Thursday.

The main share index rose 3.18 percent to 86,082.55 points on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 7.83 percent in spot trade on Thursday from 7.96 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine, while Sweden’s surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk appetite. The gains came after a rally in Europe and Wall Street, with the pan-European stock index hitting a seven-year high and the S&P 500 coming within striking distance of a record high.

FITCH

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday the fall in the Turkish current account deficit last year demonstrated the economy’s capacity for rebalancing. It said a narrower deficit and a shift to longer-term instruments in net capital inflows would increase the sustainability of Turkey’s external finances if they were material and lasting.

It said external financing has been resilient to shocks in recent years and Turkey has not experienced a ‘sudden stop’ of capital inflows. Nevertheless, this resilience may be tested in 2015, by U.S. monetary policy tightening or geopolitical risks, which are already being felt in the sharp fall in exports to Russia, Ukraine, and Iraq, it added.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticized U.S. President Barack Obama for his silence following the killings of three young Muslims in North Carolina this week, in the latest sign relations between the two leaders have become strained. Speaking alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto during a state visit to Latin America’s No. 2 economy, Erdogan said the silence of Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry was “telling” and they should take a position following such acts.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone operator posted net profit of 258 million lira ($105 million) in the fourth quarter, below a poll forecast of 390 million lira, on sales in line with forecast at 3.1 billion lira.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.4637 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)