Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 2.6060 against the dollar at 0632 GMT from 2.6099 late on Wednesday.

The main share index rose 0.38 percent to 78,276.98. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 8.34 percent from 8.39.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea’s central bank lifted Asian stocks away from seven-week lows. The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar; the euro fell to a 12-year low.

U.S. crude prices hit a one-month low of $47.33 per barrel after data showed a U.S. oil inventory build last week, contrary to some expectations for a drawdown.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his “sensitivities” about interest rates and economic output in a two-hour meeting with the central bank governor, the former’s office said on Wednesday.

MIGROS

The supermarket chain on Wednesday posted a return to profit, reporting a net income of 98.5 million lira ($37.9 million) in 2014, which was still less than expected.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.6008 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Editing by Anand Basu)