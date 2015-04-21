Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 21

ISTANBUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.7040 against the dollar by 0523 GMT, easing from 2.7015 late on Monday.

The main share index dipped 0.14 percent to 82,302.56 points on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 8.96 percent on Monday and fell to 8.92 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were firm on Tuesday after China’s latest step to prop up its faltering economy lifted global equities, while the euro was pressured on growing worries a cash-strapped Greece may default on its debt. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, with the dollar’s gains against some Asian currencies offsetting a rise in stock prices in local currency terms.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecommunications company will announce its first quarter results. Its net profit was expected to fall 91 percent to 33 million lira, reflecting forex effects.

TOFAS

The car maker said on Monday it had signed a mandate letter with lenders HSBC and ING for 200 million euro ($215 million) of financing for the development of a new passenger car.

DEBT STOCK

Turkey’s central government debt stock at the end of March was 633.5 billion lira ($234.5 billion), the Treasury said on Monday.

