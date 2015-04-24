Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 24

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira plumbed a record low in overnight trade before recovering losses, weakening to 2.7343 on Thursday, when Turkish markets were closed for a national holiday.

It stood at 2.7058 at 0500 GMT, little changed from its New York close of 2.7035.

The main BIST 100 share index edged down 0.59 percent to 83,780.35 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended trade at 9.2 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

An index of Asian shares rose to fresh seven-year highs on Friday, on track for a weekly gain after Nasdaq rose to a record, while the dollar stuck to recent ranges after more lacklustre U.S. economic data.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The Central Bank is due to release capacity utilisation data for April (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The Central Bank is due to release manufacturing confidence data for April (1130 GMT).

GLOBAL YATRIM

The investment holding company said it plans to float its Global Liman unit.

ARCELIK

White-goods maker Arcelik said late on Wednesday its net profit rose to 141.5 million lira ($52 million) in the first quarter from 131 million a year ago.

ARCELIK

White-goods maker Arcelik said late on Wednesday its net profit rose to 141.5 million lira ($52 million) in the first quarter from 131 million a year ago.

The figure beat expectations of 129 million lira, according to a Reuters poll.