Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.6210 against the dollar by 0521 GMT, easing from 2.6005 late on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.44 percent on Monday to 84,567.03. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 9.16 percent on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares turned higher on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses on the back of gains in Hong Kong and China, while the dollar extended highs scaled in holiday-thinned trading in the previous session.

European shares marked a weak finish in thin trade on Monday, with many markets in the region closed for holidays. U.S. markets were also closed for Memorial Day.

AUTO LABOUR UNREST

Ford Otosan, The Turkish unit of Ford Motor Co has suspended operations at one of its plants after a week-long labour dispute flared up again just days after the company resumed production at another Turkey plant.

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray became Turkish league champions for a record 20th time on Monday after bitter rivals Fenerbahce could only draw 2-2 at Basaksehir and had four players sent off.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)