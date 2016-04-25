Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 25

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.8511 to the dollar at 0519 GMT, easing from 2.8276 at the end of Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond finished spot trade at 9.18 percent on Friday and was at 9.17 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.18 percent to 85,828.66 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares dropped on Monday while the dollar slipped as investors took profits from the currency’s recent gains ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will announce capacity utilisation data for April (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will announce manufacturing confidence data for April (1130 GMT).

IMF

Turkey needs tighter fiscal and monetary policies to rein in domestic demand and bring down inflation until structural reforms deliver results, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)said on Friday.

SIMSEK

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, the government minister in charge of the economy, to speak at High-Level EU-Turkey Economic Dialogue meeting. (0830 GMT)

AKBANK

Turkish lender on Friday posted a first quarter profit of 1 billion lira ($350.73 million), from 732 million lira last year.

ARCELIK

Turkish white goods maker on Friday reported a first quarter profit of 155.7 million lira, versus 141.5 million lira last year.

ERDEMIR

Turkey’s biggest steelmaker on Monday reported a first quarter profit of 163.9 million lira versus 337.4 million lira last year.

