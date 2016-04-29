Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 29

ISTANBUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.8088 to the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from 2.8134 at the end of Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year bond finished spot trade at 9.25 percent on Thursday and was at the same level in Friday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.12 percent to 85,477 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The yen surged to an 18-month peak on Friday as investors wagered the Bank of Japan might be done adding fresh stimulus to the economy, hurting prospects for Japanese exporters with a move that rippled through share markets across the Asian region. Perhaps taking advantage of Japan’s absence for a holiday, speculators smashed through the yen’s previous top at 107.63 per dollar and drove the currency as far as 107.075.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release trade data for March (0700 GMT).

TOURISM REVENUES

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release first-quarter tourism revenues data (0700 GMT).

EUROBOND TAP

Turkey borrowed $1.5 billion in a tap of its dollar-denominated 2045 eurobond.

TURKCELL RESULTS

Turkcell’s net profit leapt 298 percent to 563 million lira in the first quarter.

TURKCELL UNIT FLOTATION

Turkcell said on Thursday it plans to float its Global Tower subsidiary.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker’s net profit fell 12.5 percent to 303.1 million lira in the first quarter.

DAVUTOGLU

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party’s central decision and executive committee (0800 GMT).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan and Davutoglu will attend a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Ottoman victory in siege of Kut al Amara (1700 GMT).

BANKS’ DATA

The BDDK banking watchdog will release March banking sector data (1100 GMT).

