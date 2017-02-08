ANKARA Feb 8 Here are news, reports and events
that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 3.7450 against the dollar at
0543 GMT, almost unchanged from 3.7430 at Tuesday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.99 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and edged up to 11.01
percent in Wednesday-dated trade.
The main share index firmed 0.14 percent to
87,476.73 points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was
pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald
Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor
confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS ticked down 0.3 percent, slipping further
from Monday's four-month high, led by 0.9 percent fall in South
Korean shares .KS11.
ERDOGAN-TRUMP CALL
President Donald Trump reiterated "U.S. support to Turkey as
a strategic partner and NATO ally" during a phone call with
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the White House
said. Trump also spoke about the two countries' "shared
commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms" and
welcomed Turkey's contributions to the fight against Islamic
State, the White House said in a statement.
DISMISSALS
Turkish authorities have dismissed more than 4,400 civil
servants including prominent academics, teachers, police
officers, gendarmerie from their jobs over their suspected links
with terrorist organisations or structures operated against the
country's national security.
Turkey has sacked or suspended more than 125,000 officials
since the coup attempt, and formally arrested some 40,000 people
from the military, police and other sectors.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at the Presidential
Palace to local administrators. (1030) He will then receive
Saudi Arabia foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir. (1430)
CAVUSOGLU
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will have a
meeting of Turkish-Saudi cooperation council and meet his Saudi
counterpart, followed by a joint press conference. (0730/0930)
ECON DATA
Turkish Statistics Institute to release industrial
production data for December. (0700)
