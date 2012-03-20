FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 20
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 1.8070 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, little changed from 1.8063 late on Monday.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.41 percent, compared with a previous close of 9.33 percent.

Istanbul’s main stock index closed 0.32 percent up at 62,537 points, outperforming a 0.19 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai, while the euro held near its highest level in a week after an orderly auction of Greek default insurance eased fears about the threat to the single currency posed by Greece.

Commodities were broadly weaker, with base and precious metals both edging down, while crude oil eased around half a percent on an improved supply outlook as Libyan exports are returning to pre-war levels faster than expected.

DEBT STOCK

Turkish Treasury will announce end-Feb central government gross debt stock. (1700)

PETKIM

Deadline to bid for Privatisation Administration’s 10.32 percent stake in Petkim.

TURK TELEKOM

Turkey’s telecommunications company Turk Telekom said it signed a three-year loan deal for $602 million from 13 banks.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer)

